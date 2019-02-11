Alicia Keys may go down as one of the best Grammy hosts in history. Instead of giving an opening monologue full of jokes, she decided to invite four icons to share the stage with her. Behind an emerald-clad Keys walked Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jenifer Lopez — and Michelle Obama.
All five women spoke earnestly about the significant role music has played in their lives. But when Obama opened her mouth to speak, the auditorium erupted in applause before she could finish her first sentence. The camera cut to the audience, where it caught many people unable to contain themselves, and few actually crying over the surprise appearance. "Alright," Obama said, after pointing knowingly to a friend in the audience (oh, to be that friend). "We have a show to do." The crowd immediately quieted, obedient to the former First Lady's directives.
Michelle Obama: -breathes- #Grammys audience: pic.twitter.com/8MQikgEBLi— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 11, 2019
In her speech, Obama revealed the impact music had in her own life. "From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the 'Who Run The World' records that carried me through the last decade, music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that's true for everybody here," she said.
While never becoming overtly political, Obama's speech then touched on music's unifying powers. "Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves," she said. "Our dignities and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allowed us to hear one another. To invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters."
Keys, Gaga, Lopez, and Pinkett Smith may be A+ listers, but they were clearly starstruck by Obama. She stood with her hand wrapped around Lopez's hip and her arm linked with Keys'. "I'm taking it in," Keys said after the speech.
When the speeches ended, all four gathered around Obama as if she were the centre of the most exclusive party in the world. People at home were equally affected by Obama's presence.
Raise your hand if you started sobbing when Michelle Obama started talking ??♀️— Shan Nelson ✌?? (@ShanNelson41) February 11, 2019
Way too emotional to be watching award shows ??♀️
Me walking in the living seeing @MichelleObama on TV #ForeverOurFirstLady? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/guxSl2bEbZ— Moni #BuildWallAroundTrump (@MoniB777) February 11, 2019
#Grammys— UltraInstinct (@shanshan888888) February 11, 2019
We may be miles away from the Grammys, but we shared in the excitement and significance of this surprise appearance. Just Obama's presence spurs hysterics. Now we know the members of our new favourite girl group. Maybe they'll go on tour.
A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs. She is one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music! pic.twitter.com/8cMhTmsClA— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 11, 2019
