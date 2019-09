His use of the word “bimbo” is not a mistake. According to Merriam-Webster , the term is derived from an Italian word for “baby,” and is commonly used to refer to an “attractive but stupid” woman. Dunn, then, is not unique in his sexist “critique,” save for the fact that he happens to be an elected official who had his misogyny preserved in a screenshot. He is simply one of many white men who are able to accept the fact that white men in their 20s get elected to Congress, but not that a woman of colour in her 20s can be perfectly qualified to do the same thing.