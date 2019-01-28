The Shadow of Harvey Weinstein Looms Over This Iconic Teen Movie

“They released the film on the day my father took his life, and that day, January 28, was a hardcore thing for me to process and deal with at that time in my life. I remember speaking to Kevin Pollak at the time and said, ‘I don’t think I can go to this premiere, man. I’m freaking out.’ And his wife at the time, Lucy, calmed me down to the point where I could get in the car and go there. I had crazy visions like something bad was going to happen. But I got there and everyone seemed to enjoy it. I’ve only seen the film once and it was in that weird frame of mind, so I’ve never really gotten the opportunity to properly appreciate it. Hearing Harvey Weinstein go, ‘I don’t care if your father died today! You’re going to the premiere of the movie!’ which was what they were feeding me, was hardcore.”