Condé Nast International Just Launched Its First Global Title, Vogue Business

“What has become clear is that our aspirations are no longer best served by our historical structure of running two separate companies,” said Jonathan and Steve Newhouse in a joint statement to Business of Fashion last year. “Operating as one global company will only help us realise our ambition to deliver the highest quality journalism, experiences and value to our audiences, advertisers and partners,” the Newhouses continued. “It will also create new opportunities to enhance the collaboration among colleagues around the world.” On Tuesday, Condé Nast International will introduce its first global title: Vogue Business