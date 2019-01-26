Dior's Latest Couture Show Deserves A Second Look

Though the show occurred in Paris earlier this week, we still can't get our mind off of it. The "creative chaos" employed by Chiuri brought the kind of theatrics back to Dior that were missing from the restrained and practical Raf Simons era. Think: opaque, sequinned tutus, couture swim caps (we told you those were a thing), feminine yet clown-like ruffles, and patterns that evoke some sort of chic jester — more daring and serious than whimsical. It was one of the longer couture shows, rounding out to 68 looks, but it was one of the most intricate, too.