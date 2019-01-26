A New Musical About Shakespeare's Juliet Is Coming, & It Features Britney Songs

View this post on Instagram

✨ AHHHHHH!! ✨ The news is out and I can finally announce that I will be Starring as Juliet in the Brand New Max Martin Musical &JULIET!! I cannot wait for this next venture! I am so humbled to have been given this opportunity! Now let’s get it!!!! @julietmusical #NewMusical #AndJuliet ?????? @palaceandopera in Manchester from 10th Sept - 12th Oct then to London West End @shaftesbury_theatre from Nov 2nd ? ? - @mrmattcrockett