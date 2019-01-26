A New Musical About Shakespeare's Juliet Is Coming, & It Features Britney Songs

We all know the story of Romeo and Juliet from English lessons at school and the classic Baz Luhrmann film starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio. But now, a new stage musical is imagining what life might have been like for Shakespeare's doomed heroine if she'd survived, but her beloved Romeo hadn't.
Titled & Juliet, it follows the title character as she travels to Paris with her nurse and friends to rebuild her life after losing Romeo. Miriam-Teak Lee, an award-winning stage actress who was a member of Hamilton's original West End cast, has been cast in the lead role.
✨ AHHHHHH!! ✨ The news is out and I can finally announce that I will be Starring as Juliet in the Brand New Max Martin Musical &JULIET!! I cannot wait for this next venture! I am so humbled to have been given this opportunity! Now let’s get it!!!! @julietmusical #NewMusical #AndJuliet ?????? @palaceandopera in Manchester from 10th Sept - 12th Oct then to London West End @shaftesbury_theatre from Nov 2nd ? ? - @mrmattcrockett
Just as excitingly, the musical will feature hits from the incredible back catalogue of Swedish songwriter Max Martin, whose CV includes Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" and "Oops! I Did It Again", The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face", Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do" and Backstreet Boys' "As Long As You Love Me" and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)". Basically: there's absolutely zero chance that this show could be lacking in bangers.
The show teases on its website: "& Juliet is the irreverent and fun-loving new West End musical that asks: what if Juliet’s famous ending was really just her beginning? What if she decided to choose her own fate? This is Juliet’s story now. So don’t tell her how it ends..."
Schitt's Creek executive producer David West Read has written the script and In the Heights' Luke Sheppard is directing with choreography from Jennifer Weber, whose previous credits include The Hip-Hop Nutcracker.
The musical will premiere at Manchester's Palace Theatre on 10th September before transferring to London’s Shaftesbury Theatre on 2nd November. Further casting will be announced at a later date.
In the meantime, you can whet your appetite by listening to Miriam-Teak Lee sing "...Baby One More Time" below.
