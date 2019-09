Eric was 17 when he claims Singer raped him in 1997. He told The Atlantic that at Singer's infamous parties, he was "passed around like a party favor." Andy claims he was 15 when Singer allegedly raped him at the headquarters of the Digital Entertainment Network, known as DEN, a media group that later became embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal of its own, according to a 2007 article from Radar . Ben could not remember if he was 17 or 18 when he says he entered Singer's orbit — his parents had kicked him out of their home when he was 16.