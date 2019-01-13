So, These Are Apparently The Healthiest Cities In The World

If you're looking to boost your New Year health kick with a wellness weekend away, you might not have to travel far: Paris has just been named the world's "healthiest" city.
TravelSupermarket compiled its list of the world's healthiest cities by taking into account the number of parks, gyms, fitness centres, spas, yoga and pilates studios in each city.
The rankings also took into account the number of health food shops and restaurants with vegan options, plus each city's average sunlight hours per day and the average cost of a night's stay there.
After factoring in each city's size to calculate the number of healthy lifestyle facilities per square kilometre, Paris was found to be healthiest overall. According to TravelSupermarket, the French capital boasts 894 spas, 139 parks and green spaces and an impressive 1,305 vegan restaurants.
Chiang Mai in Thailand, with seven spas were square kilometre, finished in second place. "Thailand is known for its incredible spas and skilled spa therapists, and Chiang Mai is home to some of the best spas in the country," the rankings said.
Barcelona finished third thanks to its relatively high number of restaurants with vegan options, and good number of spas, yoga and pilates studios.
Though London only finished 67th overall, it was dragged down the rankings by its relatively low number of yoga studios and the high cost of spending a night there. Interestingly, the study found that London has around 4,000 vegan restaurant options – more than three times as many as Paris.
"It may seem surprising to some that Paris is the healthiest city in the world with an indulgent food and wine culture being one of their key attractions," TravelSupermarket's Emma Coulthurst said in response to the results.
"However, with 894 spas, almost 150 green spaces and a large number of gyms, yoga studios and health food shops, tourists really are able to emulate the healthy lifestyle they practice at home whilst they're away. Visiting the city of love and lights can leave you feeling relaxed, refreshed and re-energised."
Check out the top 10 healthiest cities in the world according to TravelSupermarket below.
1. Paris, France
2. Chiang Mai, Thailand
3. Barcelona, Spain
4. Pattaya, Thailand
5. Vancouver, Canada
6. Miami, USA
7. San Francisco, USA
8. Lisbon, Portugal
9. Denpasar, Indonesia
10. Buenos Aires, Argentina
