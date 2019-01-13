Your Weekly Horoscope

The week begins with our first Jupiter and Neptune square of the year. When the planet of luck and expansion opposes the planet of illusion and dreams, sometimes our ambitions and goals can get away from us. Ground yourself this week by writing every ethereal thought and big idea down and circling back after getting some space. On Friday, Venus trines with Mars, creating a day of romance and joy for everyone! Even if romance isn't a focus, it’s an excellent day for collaboration and consideration. But if you feel a bit antsy on Friday, you can thank the sun and Uranus square. This opposition can put us in a weird mood to work on ourselves. Don’t be too hard on yourself, as the new year is just beginning. The moon waxes in actionable Aries from Sunday to Monday afternoon. Right after she moves into practical Taurus until Wednesday evening, before moving into communicative Gemini that night. She stays in Gemini until Friday night, when she moves into deep-feeling Cancer for all Saturday and Sunday. We’re gearing up for our first lunar eclipse of the year in Leo next week, so hold onto your hats!
