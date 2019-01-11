As if we'd need any more reason to watch Ariana Grande’s social media closely: The Sweetener mogul loves teasing details about her upcoming songs. The latest track is "7 Rings," for which Grande recently shared both the lyrics and the artwork.
On Wednesday night, Grande shared what appeared to be the lyrics to her upcoming track “7 Rings” — the song that fans have been thirsty for ever since she shared on Twitter that a drunken trip to Tiffany's inspired it. Shortly after Grande shared the alleged lyrics, though, the post was deleted.
We, however, have the receipts. Here are the lyrics Grande posted:
“Buy myself all of me/he he he, tea/they say ‘which one?’/i say ‘I want all of ‘em’/I see it I like it I want it i got it by now/let me give you some tea/7 rings/7 rings/i pop it/i pierce it/7 rings 7 rings/I call her, I say ‘Hello!’/one: not right/two: not quite/three: you’re on track/four: do not go back!/five: you’re almost there!/six: it’s over there!/seven: that’s right!/7 rings, 7 rings.”
These lyrics are in line with the shopping trip which reportedly inspired the song. In November, Grande and some of her best friends shared images of them wearing matching rings. The “Breathin’” singer took to Twitter in December to explain how the song was written:
““[W]ell ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc,” Grande tweeted. “My friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”
well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. ? it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon. https://t.co/CoczmPj1Fo— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018
Some fans are unsure that the lyrics are real due to one detail about the post. Over the image of the lyrics, Grande tagged her former Victorious co-star Matt Bennett (who also starred in the Bring It On tooth-brushing portion of her “thank u next” video) along with the words “what have u done,” which made some fans think that the lyrics were fake and that, perhaps, Bennett had come up with them as a joke.
It is worth noting, however, that Grande herself did share portions of these alleged lyrics on Twitter, including the lines “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.”
i see it .... i like it .... i want it ..... i got it— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 4, 2018
Whether the lyrics are authentic may still be up in the air, but one thing that seems very real is the song's artwork. On Thursday, the mother of Piggy Smallz shared artwork for the new track to Twitter, revealing that the song would drop on January 18.
You can bet that Grande will drop more details in the upcoming days. Stay tuned to this pop star's socials.
