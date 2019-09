The trailer for Little, from the producers of Girls Trip , introduces us to April (Rae) and Jordan (Hall and Martin, bear with me). Jordan is the strong-willed boss, and April the meek executive assistant. Their clashing relationship is turned on its head when Jordan wakes up as the 13-year-old version of herself. This manifestation (2019's twist on the classic Tom Hanks movie Big) is perfectly embodied by Martin, who now must juggle running her tech company while also attending middle school.