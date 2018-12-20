Years after her White House tenure comes to a close, researchers and scholars alike will still be puzzling out the beautiful Sphinx's riddle that is First Lady Melania Trump’s mind.
Was there hidden meaning behind her seemingly The Shining-inspired holiday decor? Were the letters on the “I really don’t care, do U?” jacket that she wore to meet child refugees actually some kind of Da Vinci code-level cypher? What was up with that short-lived blonde hair?
Historians will pore over old photographs from her time in Washington and wonder aloud, in the mysterious words that Melania herself once cryptically tweeted: “What is she thinking?”
During a Tuesday evening appearance on the Tonight Show, Obama had a simple answer to host Jimmy Fallon’s question about what had been going through her head when she boarded Air Force One for the final time, alongside her husband in January 2017, to make room for the incoming Trump administration: “Bye, Felicia.”
The former FLOTUS has really been feeling herself during the press junket for her memoir, Becoming. Earlier this month, she delivered a frank dressing-down of hollow female empowerment mantras to an ecstatic crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
“That whole ‘so you can have it all [thing].’ Nope, not at the same time,” Obama said. “That’s a lie. And it’s not always enough to “lean in,” because that shit doesn’t work all the time.”
While Obama has never commented on her successor directly, she did allude to the notoriously awkward Inauguration Day Tiffany’s box exchange with Melania during her Tuesday night Fallon appearance (“that was a day,” she laughed).
We are all Michelle Obama today pic.twitter.com/k8cCYFeTAQ— sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) January 20, 2017
Later in the segment, she and Fallon also surprised 30 Rock tourists with a classic elevator reveal gag. We stan a warm, articulate legend.
