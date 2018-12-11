Story from News

Michelle Obama Is Coming Back To London In 2019

There's no stopping Michelle Obama now. The former first lady, whose memoir Becoming quickly rose to be the most sold hardcover book of 2018, is extending her tour well into next year – and she's coming back to London after her recent sell-out talk at the Southbank Centre.
“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” Obama exclusively told People. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”
Obama will be appearing at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday 14th April. Tickets go on sale via O2 pre-sale at 12.30pm on Wednesday 12th December, via Live Nation pre-sale at 1.00pm on Thursday 13th December and on general sale at 1.00pm on Friday 14th December.
Given the frenzy that went down when tickets for Obama's last London date, on 3rd December, went on sale, the excited reaction among Brits on Twitter was no surprise.
The former First Lady will also be bringing her book tour to five other European cities – Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Paris, and Amsterdam – as well as 15 further events across the US and Canada. Becoming has sold more than three million copies in the U.S. and Canada alone.
Ever since the memoir's release, Obama has been praised for taking readers with her on an intimate journey about her life. She has been candid about everything from how her daughters Malia and Sasha were conceived via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) to how she feels President Donald Trump put her family at risk by peddling the debunked conspiracy theory that her husband, former President Barack Obama, wasn't born in the United States.
On tour, Obama has also been candid about the challenges she's faced as a Black woman in America. Earlier this month, she was frank about the unrealistic expectations society pushes on working women, particularly those who are mothers. "That whole 'so you can have it all.' Nope, not at the same time," Obama said. "That’s a lie. And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that shit doesn’t work all the time."
