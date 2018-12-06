This Brunette Hair Trend Is Going To Be Everywhere In 2019

Riawna Capri called it. A year ago, the celebrity stylist and co-founder of L.A.'s Nine Zero One salon predicted rich and buttery hair colours would replace icy and ashy hues on the heads of cool girls everywhere — and she was right. Now that we're coming to the end of the year, we checked in with the mane oracle to find out what she sees for 2019. Her answer? "It’s a switch up from the traditional golden beachy hues," she notes. But instead of simply swinging right back to platinum shades, Capri sees a tendency toward more neutral territory, or what she's calling "dirty brunette." In fact, Capri is so confident in her choice, she's asked colourist Lauren Burke to create the look on her own hair.
"A dirty brunette has a more neutral, smoky vibe rather than super icy or super warm shades," she explains. "Instead, it's a perfect balance of both." To strike the right chord, Burke highlights hair, then applies toner to mellow lifted strands to the lightest of brown shades or darkest of blondes. The result is a slight shift in colour that complements different skin tones and features the way a full-stop blonding often won't. But don't just take Capri's word for it, see how dirty brunette is about to become the freshest thing to hit 2019, ahead.