Inside Amanda Bynes' Emotional Make-Under For Paper Magazine

"She hadn’t been in 'the chair' for a quite some time, so I really wanted her to enjoy it," Cruz says. "She’d look up into the mirror every once in a while and say, 'Oh, I love it.' The lashes and the final application of the Translucent Glow powder made her jump out of her chair for a closer look. She looked at me and said, 'Thank you, I feel so good, I have never looked better.' I think my heart grew two sizes."