Starring Julianne Moore as Gloria, a divorced woman in her 50s who spends her days playing it straight at the office, and her nights moonlighting as the heir to Meryl Streep's dancing queen crown, Gloria Bell takes the action to Los Angeles ("Where they play the right music / Getting in the swing / You come to look for a king"). One night Gloria meets Arnold ( John Turturro ) at the club, and after some seductive hip shaking, they're suddenly off the deep end, watch as they dive in. As you might expect, things get hugely complicated, as only romantic comedies can.