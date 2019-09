Chelsea Clinton: "I Still Believe Love Trumps Hate"

Making matters worse is that the President of the United States is at best, fine with being a beneficiary of this rising, visible hate, if not himself an engine of it . From the start of his campaign, he labeled Mexicans “rapists,” and as President he’s repeatedly denigrated and dehumanised people for all sorts of “reasons”: from whether or not he finds them attractive to demeaning their home countries as “sh*tholes.” Since taking office, he’s played nice with white nationalists, and continued to refer to the press as “the enemy of the people,” even after the offices of the Maryland Capital-Gazette became the site of a massacre, and after CNN offices in Manhattan had to evacuate last week because of a bomb scare.