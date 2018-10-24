Explosive Devices Found In Mail Sent To Hillary Clinton & Barack Obama

The US Secret Service has found explosive devices in both former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama's mail, the New York Times reported.
The agency said it "has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees," identified as Clinton and Obama. The device addressed to Clinton was found late Tuesday in Westchester County by an employee who screens the mail for her office, while the one addressed to Obama was found in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning.
"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail-screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the statement said. "The protectees did not receive the packages, nor were they at risk of receiving them."
The Secret Service said it has "initiated a full-scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."
A similar device was found on Monday at the home of George Soros, the philanthropist billionaire, two law enforcement officials told the New York Times.
In a statement, the White House condemned the attacks. "We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," said a statement from Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."
Earlier this month, President Trump had tweeted — without evidence — that Soros had paid protestors to fight against the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
On Wednesday morning, the CNN building in New York City was evacuated as the result of a potential explosive device.
