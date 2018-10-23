Things We Learned From Grace Coddington & Nicolas Ghesquière's Met Talk

And then there was the story about why Coddington showed up in Michael Kors pyjamas to the 2015 Met Gala. She actually skipped the dinner portion of the night for a pretty normal reason: She had to get to the airport. "All of Vogue staffers wore the [floral] pyjamas, so I thought, 'Well, these are really cool pyjamas. But I had a shoot that next day in the South of France so I said to Anna, 'I'm sorry, I don't think I'm gonna make the party this year because I have to go to the airport.' And she was like, 'Well, just come to the drinks!' And I said that I didn't have anything to wear. And she said, 'Just get them to run you up a pair of pyjamas!' And they did." She wore it to the Met Gala, the airport, and to bed that night.