As you can imagine, working closely with Rihanna for one year now has been a whirlwind. "No two days are the same," Espinal says. For Rihanna's makeup, when he does it, it's all based on her mood. If she's feeling flirty, he'll go with pink and sparkly shades, and Rihanna's usually pretty clear with what she wants, given that she's got some serious makeup skills herself, which she just showed off in a tutorial