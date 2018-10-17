Kendall Jenner Admits To Creating Fake Instagram Profiles To Stalk Exes

Kendall Jenner just admitted to doing something we've all secretly considered (and some of you might even do): creating a fake Instagram account for the explicit purpose of checking up on an ex.
While driving around Los Angeles with Haley Baldwin for an upcoming episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, Baldwin posed the question to Jenner: “Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?” The two friends were hooked up to a lie detector test, so they had to tell the truth. Without hesitating, Jenner replies, "You now the answer to this! Yes!" Our interest is officially piqued.
Jenner wouldn't admit who was the subject of her incognito perusing, but she's previously dated Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, NBA player Blake Griffin, and has been linked to Drake, Orlando Bloom, and Chris Brown, all of whom have public Instagram accounts. As long as she was careful not to accidentally double tap while scrolling through their feed, she could check up on her exes from the comfort of her verified account. However, watching Instagram stories is where it gets tricky. You can't really do that on the sly.
Now, don't think Baldwin got off easily. When it was her turn in the hot seat – more like heated SUV seats, but I digress – Jenner asked Baldwin if her new husband Justin Bieber thinks Jenner was cool. Baldwin gave an emphatically positive answer, but the lie detector wasn't convinced. Lie detectors aren't always accurate, so who's to say for sure what Bieber really thinks. He and Jenner have been friends for years, so that's probably a more accurate indicator.
We've all thought about how we could check up on an ex without them knowing from time to time. Curiosity is powerful. I mean, if I had dated Harry Styles, I'd definitely be checking up to see what he's been up to every now and then, even if only for the Gucci suit inspo and cute pictures of him brushing his teeth backstage.
