Ivanka Trump's Love For Inspirational Quotes Backfires Again

Her book Women Who Work was also called a " strawberry milkshake of inspirational quotes ," many of which were taken out of context. One of the most egregious examples was using a quote from the book Beloved, by Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison, in which the novelist outlines the devastating psychological impact of slavery. "Freeing yourself was one thing; claiming ownership of that freed self was another," Morrison wrote. Trump chose to appropriate the quote and use it for her chapter about "working smarter." Going off the topic of time management, Trump wrote: "Are you a slave to your time or the master of it? Despite your best intentions, it's easy to be reactive and get caught up in returning calls, attending meetings, answering e-mails."