Princess Eugenie Had A True Millennial Royal Wedding Reception, Tequila Shots & All

Royals, they’re really just like us. Even when they throw star-studded weddings in storied castles with a red velvet cake designed to feed 850 guests. Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank was every bit as lavish and you’d expect, including her diamond-encrusted platinum tiara set with six dazzling emeralds (to match her eye colour, naturally). But even the royals need some down-to-earth moments in their wedding, and this one was full of millennial touches — right down to the tequila shots.
Vanity Fair gives us the scoop on the royal after party, and frankly, we’re torn between FOMO and taking notes for our own wedding bash. Tequila shots aplenty were in downed, which makes sense, given that Brooksbank is a brand manager for Casamigos tequila. It’s the company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, but Clooney was notably absent from the wedding. No matter, the royal revellers had plenty of other famous guests to hobnob with. Cara Delevingne showed up, looking stunning in a black tuxedo. Demi Moore also attended, strolling in with a happy smile.
Embracing the world of us commoners, the royals and their pals ate pizza from a food truck. We’re sure it was very fancy pizza from a very fancy food truck, but now we’re totally inspired to have our favourite neighborhood pizzeria cater our wedding. For entertainment, Robbie Williams performed a surprise set for the guests, including his signature “Angels”. We’re also hoping he sang “Millennium,” which is one of our favourite Williams jams.
The partying isn’t over for the royals: they reportedly have another full day of celebration, with a festival theme. Vanity Fair says that guests will enjoy the fairground games of our youth. We bet Princess Charlotte and Prince George will have a lot of fun in the bouncy castle. Can we see pictures now, please?
