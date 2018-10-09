6 Trends Gigi & Bella Hadid's Makeup Artist Is Loving Right Now

Remember back in 2016 when we told you that Patrick Ta, a relative makeup industry newbie, was the celeb artist to watch? Two years and a little over a million Instagram followers later, not much has changed from our point of view — and he's still using his growing digital soapbox to propel his love of colourful experimentation.
Ta might not come up with all the trends he tries on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, and Kaia Gerber — he finds inspiration from other artists on Instagram just like all of us — but his artistry and reach helped ensure things like upside-down liner and monochromatic makeup reached hundreds of thousands of in-the-know beauty fans. And that is how an IG trend becomes part of the mainstream beauty zeitgeist.
So what does he see as next for Autumn? And better yet, what is he loving right now? We sat down with the Shiseido Global Colour Artist about all of this, and more, ahead.