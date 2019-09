Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Got Married — & Chris Martin Skipped It

Actress and living lifestyle brand Gwyneth Paltrow is once again redefining relationships Paltrow has married her fianceé Brad Falchuk, and according to People, she’s considering it her first real wedding — despite having been married to ex-husband Chris Martin of Coldplay for 13 years. Martin and Paltrow share two children, Moses and Apple. While Martin and Paltrow eloped in 2003, her wedding to Falchuk was the opposite: a luxurious and star-studded event. Still, there was one noticeable absence: Martin himself.