Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Got Married — & Chris Martin Skipped It

Actress and living lifestyle brand Gwyneth Paltrow is once again redefining relationships. Paltrow has married her fianceé Brad Falchuk, and according to People, she’s considering it her first real wedding — despite having been married to ex-husband Chris Martin of Coldplay for 13 years. Martin and Paltrow share two children, Moses and Apple. While Martin and Paltrow eloped in 2003, her wedding to Falchuk was the opposite: a luxurious and star-studded event. Still, there was one noticeable absence: Martin himself.
People reports that Paltrow and Falchuk wedded in the Hamptons, a scenic coastal area of Long Island in New York. They hosted their rehearsal dinner at Jerry Seinfeld’s house, which drew about 75 guests, according to E!. The wedding itself was attended by Paltrow’s longtime bestie Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, as well as Robert Downey Jr. and Steven Spielberg. Until Paltrow drops some pics from the wedding, we can only imagine all of the jade egg wedding favours and the raw vegan dinner menu that would have been served on her new plateware collaboration with CB2, naturally.
Meanwhile, on another New York island, Martin was busy performing with Coldplay at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. The annual music festival is the unofficial autumn marker for New Yorkers, and never fails to draw out big names. Performers included Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, John Legend, and the Bronx’s pride, Cardi B. We’re getting FOMO just thinking about that lineup.
Also in attendance was Dakota Johnson, Martin’s new girlfriend. The Suspiria star and Martin also reportedly got matching tattoos: infinity shapes with small XXs inside the loops. We’re not sure what their tattoos are meant to symbolise, but getting ink with a significant other means that no one is planning on consciously uncoupling for a while.
