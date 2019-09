What Will An FBI Investigation Into The Kavanaugh Accusations Do?

The FBI will likely be interviewing people Ford claimed were at the 1982 party and people who knew Ford and Kavanaugh at that time. "I think it will be better for the country that this FBI investigation occur," Senator Amy Klobuchar told NPR . "I'm not sure what the answers will be. It's possible some of the witnesses won't even agree to talk with FBI. But to think we wouldn't even try would be the saddest thing for the country." Already limited by the short turn around time, the FBI might face resistance when collecting interviews. Because it is a background investigation and not a criminal investigation, the FBI cannot subpoena witnesses in order to get them to talk, reports CNN . Mark Judge, an longtime friend of Kavanaugh’s who Ford claims was in the room when Kavanaugh assaulted her, has agreed to cooperate with the investigation though he categorically denies the claims. In a statement released by the White House on Friday, Kavanaugh said he will also cooperate with the expanded FBI investigation.