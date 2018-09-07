Story from US News

What Ivanka Did This Week: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.

Andrea González-Ramírez
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Monday, September 3
Ivanka Trump commemorated Labor Day with two tweets. She faced backlash after writing that stay-at-home parents should be recognised on this day, which was created to commemorate American workers who faced terrible labor conditions and obviously couldn't afford to stay with their kids at home — because even the little ones were also forced to work.
Tuesday, September 4
Ivanka tweeted about the administration's Pledge to America’s Workers. The pledge is part of her father's "hire American" initiative, which the White House announced in mid-July. (At the time, Ivanka was widely criticised because her brand's clothing were made overseas. The company shut down soon after.)
Wednesday, September 5
Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and other White House officials hosted a listening session about sentencing reform and the clemency process. The meeting was attended by several prison reform advocates, including Kim Kardashian West and former Obama administration adviser Van Jones.
Thursday, September 6
The first daughter recorded a video address to the Regional Conference on Women's Empowerment in Afghanistan, hosted in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Ivanka posted the video on Twitter and wrote: "It was my honour to address the 1st Regional Conference on #EmpoweringWomeninAfghanistan! Supporting women is fundamental to the future direction of Afghanistan. Together, we have the opportunity to help Afghan women realize their dreams of a peaceful and prosperous future."
Friday, September 7
Ivanka celebrated the Labor Department's monthly hiring and unemployment figures, commonly known as the jobs report.
