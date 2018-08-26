What Is Selena Gomez & Cardi B's Mystery Project?

Cardi B is returning from maternity leave with a bang, teasing a collaboration with Selena Gomez in the most Bardi way ever.
The two powerhouses came together with singer Ozuna to film a music video for DJ Snake’s new single. Cardi B revealed the collaboration on a video posted to Instagram, but momma’s business took a momentary back seat to showing off some amazing new baby clothes for Kulture, including a bright pink fur coat. I didn’t know they made those in baby sizes!
Cardi B later posted a picture Instagram of Gomez and herself cuddling in coordinated red outfits after the shoot, calling Gomez “the sweetest girl in the world.” Other than the colour choice, details about this red-hot video collab are under a shroud of mystery.
As if all these pictures weren’t cryptic enough, some fans are hoping the secrecy might be connected to the Kulture reveal. After being careful not to share pictures of Kulture since birth, Cardi B posted a picture to Instagram of four director’s chairs with the collaborator’s names on the back next to a tiny director’s chair labelled Kulture. Unfortunately, E! Online reports that Kulture was not on set.
Gomez sent out a cryptic pic of her own, a selfie from set captioned, “That was fun.”
This isn’t the first time DJ Snake was caught in the middle of secretive social media sleuthing involving Gomez. In 2016, fans did some major detective work to prove a rumour Gomez and Justin Bieber were collaborating on Let Me Love You.
