Here's How To Get A Free Frappuccino Or Espresso Drink At Starbucks Today

When you hear the phrase "happy hour," you might immediately think of the early evening deal you get at your favourite bar. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with that use of the phrase, Starbucks has a different meaning for it. Today, the coffee chain is offering a buy one get one free Happy Hour deal that's so good it might change your automatic association with those two magical words.
After 3 p.m. today, customers can get any Frappuccino or handcrafted espresso drink free of charge when they purchase a grande or larger Frappuccino or espresso drink of equal or greater value.
While news of this BOGO offer might make you want to sprint to the nearest Starbucks the minute the clock hits three today, you can't just waltz in and ask for the deal. First, you must visit happyhour.starbucks.com and input your name, email address, and zip code. Then, you'll receive a four-digit code that's valid for one-time use. Show that special code to your barista in order to get the freebie with ease.
This BOGO coffee deal might be different from most happy hours you're used to, but at 3 o'clock in the afternoon, it's exactly the kind of happy hour many of us need.
Advertisement