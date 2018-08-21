Big Little Lies proved that Nicole Kidman can masterfully play a tortured character, but this might just be the first time she actually looks the part. A photo of the actress from her upcoming movie Destroyer is sure to prompt some serious double-takes, since we've never seen her looking anything other than stunning. However, director Karyn Kusama was purposeful in her decision to have the character, an LAPD cop named Erin Bell, show "her ugliness on the outside."