New True Crime Series Asks: Is Pamela Smart A Murderer Or A Media Scapegoat?

Perhaps the more important question: how do we reckon the real Pamela Smart — the woman who in 2017 received her Masters of Fine Arts in English Literature from behind bars, is well-liked by fellow prisoners, and maintains her innocence to this day — with the image of the calculating seductress forged by the media more than two decades ago? The documentary presents a balanced reconsideration of key evidence, events, and witnesses and includes the perspective of both the defence and the prosecution. The result is an exploration of a fascinating crime that helped lay the groundwork for how trials would be covered in a 24-hour-news cycle and what we've come to understand as the complicated interaction of the media and the judicial system.