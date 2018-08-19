Are you ready to hit the ground running? Better brace for impact, because Mercury goes direct on Sunday. We're all excited to resume our lives as go-getters, but, on the flip side, it’s important to remember not to overextend ourselves (especially while we're still in Mercury's post-retrograde shadow period).
While Mercury may be direct this week, it’s critical that we watch how we treat each other while Mars is still retrograde. But it isn't all about controlling our urges this week — we enter Virgo season on Thursday, kicking off a time of harvest. And the moon will be waxing all week, passing through Sagittarius on Sunday and Monday, Capricorn from Tuesday to Thursday, and finally into Aquarius from Thursday to Friday. Some majorly expansive, dare we say optimistic vibes will be in the air.
The moon will be void of course on Saturday, so spend the day the way it was meant to be spent — doing nothing at all.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'.
Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings.
Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings.
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that?
You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook?
Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.
Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.