While Mercury may be direct this week, it’s critical that we watch how we treat each other while Mars is still retrograde. But it isn't all about controlling our urges this week — we enter Virgo season on Thursday, kicking off a time of harvest. And the moon will be waxing all week, passing through Sagittarius on Sunday and Monday, Capricorn from Tuesday to Thursday, and finally into Aquarius from Thursday to Friday. Some majorly expansive, dare we say optimistic vibes will be in the air.