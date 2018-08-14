The Summer Eyeshadow Trend You'll Be Wearing Well Into Autumn

Enjoy August while you can, because in a few weeks we'll all be in that weird summer-to-autumn limbo that makes getting ready 10 times more difficult in the morning. We're talking about the days when the temperature is slowly falling and you're stuck deciding what to wear (sandals vs. boots), what to drink (iced coffee vs. pumpkin spice latte), or what to do on the weekends (Netflix vs. Netflix). But here to make our #firstworldproblems a little easier is one makeup trend that's perfect for transitioning into colder weather: green eyeshadow.