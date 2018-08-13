Disney Causes Controversy As It Casts Its First Openly Gay Character With Jack Whitehall (A Straight Man)
I’m so honoured to be part of this epic adventure - @disneysjunglecruise. Filming is underway and I am having the time of my life with my amazing co stars. It’s so cool to be part of something of this scale and also as possibly one of the biggest Disney nerds on the planet so exciting to be working on a project with this much history. Watch to the end of this video and see the most incredible set I’ve ever seen. They built it from the ground up and walking onto it for the first time a month ago was like stepping back in time. Can’t wait for you to see this film... #junglecruise
Such a dam shame it’s so hard to find gay actors to play gay roles in hollywood ?. Do better @disney @jackwhitehall https://t.co/QUQ3qbb8NZ— Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) August 12, 2018
It’s too bad there weren’t any out actors who are regularly called some euphemism for “too camp” by casting directors, studios, networks, executives etc. for literally any role who were available for this Disney “first.” https://t.co/LfCkpUvnRV— Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) August 12, 2018
The real issue with the Jack Whitehall casting looks like the fact (rumour has it) they've described the character as 'camp and funny', which could well be a stereotypical and even harmful portrayal played just for laughs, not the fact Jack is straight imo.— Claudiaxxx (@BiAsHopexxx) August 13, 2018
I don't like being told what I'm supposed to be outraged by cos I'm gay. Jack Whitehall is straight and is playing a gay guy, it's called acting. Brits have played American presidents. Gays have played straight people. There's only one thing that matters; if they do a good job.— Max (@RealMaximeWest) August 13, 2018