Skate Kitchen's Director Didn't Mean To Make A #MeToo Movie About An All-Girl Skate Crew

But Skate Kitchen isn't just a movie about wheelies, ollies, and bananas (seriously, look out for all the bananas in the film), it's about being a young woman in 2018. "To me, the short film that we made really was about this one day in your life that changes everything; you’re a kid and then suddenly you’re doing young woman things," Moselle explained. "During the scene on the train [when the girls are talking about being taken advantage of by guys after drinking too much], me and one of the co-producers, Alliah [Mourad], were feeding [the cast] stories of stuff that had happened to us when we were young. Some of these girls haven’t experienced as much because they are very innocent. I am not sure they have dealt with some of the things that I have dealt with in my life. I just wanted to talk about these things that happen that you think are part of you being a girl, but should not be. These things shouldn’t happen to us."