Aside from bananas, Crystal Moselle's skateboarding bildungsroman Skate Kitchen has a theme, and that theme is wild youth. The movie, which features a real life New York City skate crew, follows Camille (Rachelle Vinberg, who was recently profiled for The Cut) as she befriends a close-knit gang of girl skaters. In the clip below, the girls question Camille's "type" — in other words, her sexual preference.
"What's your type?" Janay (Dede Lovelace) asks Camille.
The conversation devolves into: what's your sexual preference. In the words of Kurt (Nina Moran): They're talking about "sexual" cuisine. These are the conversations that make up Moselle's loose, infectious film.
Moselle, the director of the 2015 Sundance hit The Wolfpack, made the movie after she encountered Vinberg and Moran on the G train in Brooklyn. At the time, Vindberg was the sole owner of the "skate kitchen" title, a joke on the idea that a woman belongs in the kitchen. Moselle initially featured the girl crew in a short film for Miu Miu entitled That One Day, a part of the brand's Women's Tales series. Shortly after, she began filming a scripted movie based on the lives of these skateboarders. Jaden Smith — yes, the same Jaden Smith you're thinking of — joined the film after reading the script.
Watch the full exclusive clip, below.
Skate Kitchen is in UK cinemas from 28th September 2018
