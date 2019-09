Moselle, the director of the 2015 Sundance hit The Wolfpack, made the movie after she encountered Vinberg and Moran on the G train in Brooklyn. At the time, Vindberg was the sole owner of the "skate kitchen" title, a joke on the idea that a woman belongs in the kitchen. Moselle initially featured the girl crew in a short film for Miu Miu entitled That One Day , a part of the brand's Women's Tales series. Shortly after, she began filming a scripted movie based on the lives of these skateboarders. Jaden Smith — yes, the same Jaden Smith you're thinking of — joined the film after reading the script.