The Powerful Way Demi Lovato's Fans Showed Their Support For The Singer

In the wake of Demi Lovato's reported drug overdose, fans have shared an overwhelming amount of support to the singer via social media. Now, some are taking their love off Instagram and Twitter and into the real world.
On Thursday, Lovato was scheduled to perform at the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series. However, following news of her hospitalisation, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer withdrew from the event. While being unable to see her perform live was no doubt disappointing for fans, that didn't stop Lovato supporters from showing their love for the singer in person.
According to E! Online, hoards of fans showed up to the event in Atlantic City in honour of Lovato, and to share their support for each other. Many fans, some who reportedly traveled a great distance to be at the event, wore Lovato-inspired merchandise and held signs with messages like the one Lovato herself has tattooed on her wrists: "Stay Strong."
E! spoke to Paige Robison, a "Lovatic" who helped organise the gathering. She explained why coming out to this concert was so important, given the unfortunate circumstances.
"I felt like in this time we needed to be around people who understood what we were going through. This fandom is a family and it made us feel connected and we couldn't thank Demi more for that and we just wanted to show our support for her," Robison told E!
The fans also organized a sing along of some of the star's greatest hits, including her newest song "Sober," which is about Lovato's recent relapse. On Tuesday, Lovato's representative opened up about the reported overdose in a statement to Refinery29.
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," said Lovato's representative. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and [Lovato's family members] respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Lovato may not be ready to come back to the stage, but when she is, she'll have a ton of Lovatics cheering her on.
