Bobby Brown Tried To Deny His Abusive History With Whitney Houston

While promoting a miniseries BET is producing about Brown’s life, Brown denied there was any violence in his relationship with the late pop icon. The room went silent until a reporter reminded Brown that Houston’s 911 call is a part of public record. Brown’s response was: “The public record is wrong.”
The public record Brown has denied includes records of him turning himself in to authorities for a domestic battery charge. Police reports indicate Houston had bruises on her cheek and a cut to her lips when she told officers Brown had hit her. Houston accompanied Brown to turn himself in, where reporters and the public could see for themselves fresh bruises on her cheek. The late singer’s publicist had then put out a statement: “Bobby Brown is very apologetic about what happened and hopes his wife forgives him."
Brown also told the press panel he hoped BET’s miniseries The Bobby Brown Story would help clear up what he considers misconceptions about his life that paint him in a bad light. He even went so far as to say he has “no regrets” about his life thus far. “What people don't understand is that the stories that's been told about me are untrue,” he explained. “We're just correcting everything the press has believed about me and I'm able to tell my story from what I know, my truth.”
Brown’s comments follow the release of Kevin MacDonald’s documentary about Houston, which pressed Brown for information about the couple’s drug use.
Brown is a co-producer of the miniseries, according to IMDB. Refinery29 has reached out to BET for clarification on the content of The Bobby Brown Story and whether it will portray incidents that are part of the public record which Bobby Brown denies.
