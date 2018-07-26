Karlie Kloss Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has Noticed

If you think Karlie Kloss is glowing, she is, and it isn't simply because she's newly engaged. While radiant skin is seemingly a fringe perk of being head over heels in love, her glow's been a mainstay for as long as we can recall. It's at the top of our minds since the model turned entrepreneur, her tastefully ginormous engagement ring, and new fiancé Joshua Kushner have been all over the news as of late with the announcement of an upcoming wedding that could have Taylor Swift seated next to Barron Trump, and across from a bunch of girls who code. But more on that in the coming months — and back to her supermodel glow.
Since becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel back in 2011, Kloss has picked up a few beauty tricks that make her perfectly-angled smize truly signature. Between the softly-hazy shadow technique that makes her blue eyes pop and the way she uses shimmer highlighter to pull up those killer cheekbones, Kloss is a lesson in finding what works — and committing (not unlike marriage).
Ahead, we've rounded up the five beauty trends that the supermodel wears so well — which are starting to look a lot like a prediction of what she'll wear down the aisle.