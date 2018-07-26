The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Remake Was Just Announced & It's So Good

Nothing could replace the original Charlie's Angels in our hearts, but Elizabeth Banks is going to try. The actress and director has finally assembled her angels, and you're going to be surprised. Banks has tapped Twilight star Kirsten Stewart to join the trio, but she's flanked by two exciting newcomers: Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. While Scott played the Pink Power Ranger and has been cast as Jasmine in the upcoming Aladdin adaptation, we haven't seen much of her on our screens. The same can be said for Ella Balinska, who's had gigs on shows like Casualty and Midsomer Murders, but not much experience on the big screen.
"Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the 70s," Banks said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "This film honours the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world."
Banks herself will appear in the film, gender-swapping the role of Bosely.
The only thing that would make this news better would be if the stars of the 2000s movie, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, also appeared in the film in some way. Someone get Elizabeth Banks on the phone!
