The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Remake Was Just Announced & It's So Good

Nothing could replace the original Charlie's Angels in our hearts, but Elizabeth Banks is going to try. The actress and director has finally assembled her angels , and you're going to be surprised. Banks has tapped Twilight star Kirsten Stewart to join the trio, but she's flanked by two exciting newcomers: Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. While Scott played the Pink Power Ranger and has been cast as Jasmine in the upcoming Aladdin adaptation , we haven't seen much of her on our screens. The same can be said for Ella Balinska, who's had gigs on shows like Casualty and Midsomer Murders, but not much experience on the big screen.