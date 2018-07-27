Agnès Varda: The Original & Best French Feminist Filmmaker

And unlike many of nouvelle vague’s big names, Varda continued to work. One of her best films came later in her life, inspired by a sad little moment many of us have experienced. Drinking a coffee near her Parisian home on rue Daguerre, Montparnasse, her eyes were drawn to a disparate group of homeless men and women. The local market had ended for the day, and the vendors were packing up their stalls. Among them, the destitute were picking through scraps of food discarded on the pavement. "I looked carefully, and suddenly a sentence came into my head: they are about to eat what we throw away," she once said of the moment. A couple of years later, in 2000, she released The Gleaners and I, a reflective documentary about the citizens of France who survive on refuse. Without hectoring or lecturing, her point is forceful and clear – we waste so much, when so many of us still want.