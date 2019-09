No, The World Probably Won't End On Friday (At Least Not Because Of The Moon)

The fact that this is the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century so far (clocking in at one hour and 43 minutes ) is one more reason not to miss it, but, again, it is hardly proof of the end times. If you really want something to worry about, some astrologers believe that a long-lasting eclipse means more enduring spiritual effects . So, if you find that every little thing is ticking you off this Friday (or over the weekend, for that matter), remember to breathe and try to take a break from whatever's frustrating you. After all, you don't get a free pass to be a jerk because of the moon.