Even in the crazy world of Hollywood, Amanda Seyfried is a true enigma. While other A-listers constantly step out to shock and awe, bleaching their hair on Monday and reverting back to brown for the weekend (hello, headlines), Seyfried's steadfast, signature look often falls just below our radar — but it shouldn't.
Between her carefully tousled waves or the subtle makeup tricks she uses to enhance her blue eyes, Seyfried is a lesson in knowing what works for you — and leaning into it hard. In fact, she regularly relies on five key tricks to keep herself looking glowing.
In honour of today's premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, we're taking a moment to round up the trends that the actress wears so well. Check them out, ahead.