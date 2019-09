Dua Lipa Was Snubbed By The VMAs & Here's Why

"New Rules" has been Lipa's biggest hit in the U.S., peaking at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart back in February. Her video for "IDGAF" came out in January of 2018 and the song hasn't really broken through in the U.S. — it appears to have peaked at No. 49 in the Hot 100 in America, while it went to No. 3 in the UK. That is unusual for an artist who has already had a top 10 hit, to not have their label push for their follow-up single to be as successful. It's also on-trend in America, where the A nnenberg Institute reported women musicians, songwriters, and producers are seeing their influence dwindle, and with it go the marketing budgets to support them.