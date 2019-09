JLo Just Debuted A Hairstyle That's (Somehow) Longer Than Nicki Minaj's

While the style looks like it could be pretty complex, the Color Wow global creative director insists that actually securing the hair wasn't difficult and that the inches weren't all that heavy. "I just braided it from the top," he says. And used a gloss for a snatched, high shine and controlled finish." The pro also used a bit of Color Wow's Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray for hold, and secured the 'do with a small hair elastic at the bottom. Although the braid was long, Appleton insists that it wasn't heavy on her. "It's all in the placement," he notes. "It makes all the difference."