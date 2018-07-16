JLo Just Debuted A Hairstyle That's (Somehow) Longer Than Nicki Minaj's

When Jennifer Lopez cut her hair for the Met Gala red carpet, we didn't think there was anything else she could do to top that surprising moment this year... and then 15th July happened. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the star while shooting a music video for a yet-to-be-released song. Though deets about the music are under wraps, he couldn't help but reveal one of the looks: a braid that extends all the way to the ground.
"I wanted J. Lo’s hair to be off her face. but still make a statement," the stylist tells Refinery29. "It needed to be clean, but major, and I thought a floor-length braid would be killer!" So killer, in fact, that the pro used 70 inches of Glam Seamless synthetic Hair Extensions to complete the look. (That's 5'10" of length for the record.) That makes her braid even longer than Nicki Minaj's 59-inch bundles from her recent Elle cover.
While the style looks like it could be pretty complex, the Color Wow global creative director insists that actually securing the hair wasn't difficult and that the inches weren't all that heavy. "I just braided it from the top," he says. And used a gloss for a snatched, high shine and controlled finish." The pro also used a bit of Color Wow's Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray for hold, and secured the 'do with a small hair elastic at the bottom. Although the braid was long, Appleton insists that it wasn't heavy on her. "It's all in the placement," he notes. "It makes all the difference."
Once Appleton was done, he tells us that Lopez had a short-but-sweet response for her new length: "It's major!" she reportedly said.
