Evan Rachel Wood & Sterling K. Brown Are Set To Join Frozen 2

Now that a sequel is in the works, more details about what it might entail have been emerging. In addition to the returning cast of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad, two new actors — Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown — are reportedly in talks to join the illustrious ranks of Frozen 2, according to Variety.
There is still quite a ways to go before the movie actually comes out. Animated movies take a long time to make, so right now, the sequel to the 2013 film is set to be released on 27th November 2019.
It is great news not only for those of us who are fans of Frozen, but also for those who had always suspected that the only two people fit to join the franchise would come from two massive television hits — one about the murky grey area of robot ethics (Wood’s Westworld) and the other about Crock-Pot safety protocol (Brown’s This Is Us).
This casting news comes fresh on the heels of Wood and Brown’s latest Emmy nominations, which were announced on Thursday. Wood was nominated for Westworld and Brown was nominated for This Is Us as well as a guest turn on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
There are many things to do before the film is released. One could listen to the soundtrack on a loop, write fanfiction about every single character, and try to figure out what kind of roles, exactly, Wood and Brown might be playing in the sequel.
See? Plenty of activities. We’ll be seeing you in the cinemas in approximately 500 days, then.
