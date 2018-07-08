Serena Williams' Tweet About Maternal Guilt Drew The Most Heartwarming Responses

Nick Levine
Photo: Getty Images.
Obviously, Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time, with 23 Grand Slam tennis titles to her name.
She's also a beauty icon, Beyoncé video star, fashion entrepreneur and founder of her own charitable foundation. But this doesn't mean she's not relatable.
This weekend, while competing for an eighth Wimbledon title in south-west London, the tennis queen tweeted that she'd missed her baby daughter's first steps because she was hard at work on the practice court.
"She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried," she told followers.
Williams' super-honest tweet drew similarly candid – and very heartwarming – replies from fellow mums who sought to console her. Frankly, the response she received showcases Twitter at its very best. Check out some of the supportive replies below.
One of the most moving tweets came from a woman whose own working mother has recently passed away. "I never knew if she saw my first steps," Portia Roberson wrote. "But I know that her being a working mom made me strong, resilient and showed me how to be independent."
Williams, who gave birth to daughter Olympia last September, shared some advice about maternal health with Refinery29 earlier this year, revealing that she finds meditation has a beneficial effect on her parenting skills.
"I just downloaded this meditation app," she explained. "I was trying it, because I felt like I needed to clear my mind. The guy talks to you for a second, then you just sit, clear your mind, and think. I start it [and meditate for] like 3-5 minutes depending. I try to meditate more, because it helps me be better for my daughter and my family, and I think that's really important."
Williams continues her campaign for an eighth Wimbledon title at 3pm on Monday, when she'll face Russia's Evgeniya Rodina for a place in the quarter-finals. Best of luck, Serena!
