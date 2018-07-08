Your Horoscope For This Week

This intense heatwave we've been sweating through could very well be a preview for the potentially life-changing solar eclipse this Friday, 13th July. Combined with the continued Mars retrograde (which kicked off late last month), this solar event could mean big changes for all of us. But don't let your temper get the better of you. Instead, at least try to relax, reflect and recharge when you'd rather resist the changes that are already underway. Shifts and transitions are natural, after all.