Ant-Man & The Wasp Have A Disturbing Incident Of Domestic Abuse In Their Past

When writing the script for the 2015's Ant-Man, Edgar Wright, the movie's initial director, decided to make Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) the focal point of his Ant-Man movie, and place Hank (Michael Douglas) in more of a mentor role. Narratively, the shift makes sense. Within the Avengers team, the Starks already occupied the "genius inventor" title. Hank, an established scientist and a contemporary of Howard Stark's, would've been competition, of sorts. However, aside from crowded inventor territory, there was probably another reason why the focus pivoted away from Hank Pym and toward the friendly, roguish Scott Lang. It all has to do with the comic panel that ruined Hank's reputation forever — and with good reason.