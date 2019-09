Ant-Man & The Wasp Have A Disturbing Incident Of Domestic Abuse In Their Past

But was this controversial moment actually supposed to happen? Jim Shooter, who wrote the script for Avengers #213, explained that he never intended for Hank to become violent towards his wife. According to Shooter, the infamous scene was the result of miscommunication between the writer and comic book artist. In an article on his personal blog published in 2011 , Shooter writes, “In that story, there is a scene in which Hank is supposed to have accidentally struck Jan while throwing his hands up in despair and frustration — making a sort of “get away from me” gesture while not looking at her. [Illustrator] Bob Hall, who had been taught by [comic book artist] John Buscema to always go for the most extreme action, turned that into a right cross! There was no time to have it redrawn, which, to this day has caused the tragic story of Hank Pym to be known as the ‘wife-beater’ story."