Jackie Aina Won't Hide The Beauty Industry's Ugly Side — Even If It Costs Her

While some people might call it throwing shade, Aina insists her intention is never to bash brands; it's about holding them accountable and speaking up for the consumers who don't have her same platform. "I would hate it if someone turned on their camera and ripped me to shreds just because they could," Aina says. "At the same rate, I'm saying something that truly is a way to 100 percent better serve the needs of your customers... and when people take it personal, that still sucks."